Guinness surplus soars following major stock swap

The housing association’s surplus rose by 82%, from £38.2m after tax to £69.9m, in the financial year to March 2020.

The 64,000-home landlord completed the housing sector’s largest stock-swap deal in March with Paradigm Housing.

Around 2,500 homes were exchanged between the providers, with Paradigm taking ownership of 1,386 homes from Guinness, mainly in Wycombe, Welwyn, Hatfield and Dacorum, and Guinness taking ownership of 1,157 homes in Hillingdon and Hounslow.

In its financial statement, Guinness said: “This year-on-year increase in surplus reflects the £94m accounting surplus generated through the stock swap with Paradigm Housing Group [...]

“This accounting surplus has been partially offset by a one-off £35.4m charge on the early redemption of our high coupon 2025 bond.”