A protest against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022, which has been slated for attacking Gypsy and Traveller rights (picture: Alamy)

A protest against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022, which has been slated for attacking Gypsy and Traveller rights (picture: Alamy)

Gypsies and Travellers are under threat. Social landlords have tools to respond, say @Socialhousing and John Perry from @CIHhousing #UKhousing

The Good Law Project has commissioned a survey of the “legal landscape” for Gypsy and Traveller groups, asking whether it complies with the UK’s legal obligations. The opinion can be read here .

In recent years, a raft of new legislation, including the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 in particular, has sought to further attack or limit the Gypsy and Traveller way of life. Two features of their lifestyles are especially vulnerable: their ability to move from place to place (nomadism) and living in caravans rather than in bricks-and-mortar housing.

The parliament’s Women and Equalities Committee found that Gypsy and Traveller communities experience “the worst outcomes of any ethnic group across a huge range of areas, including education, health, employment, criminal justice and hate crime”.

The rights of Gypsies and Travellers are supposed to be protected by equalities legislation, but in practice they are continuously under threat.

The lawyers’ conclusions are damning, stating that the UK government’s approach “places the UK in breach of obligations which it has undertaken as a matter of international law to facilitate the Gypsy and Traveller way of life and to refrain from discriminating against disabled people, the elderly or women”.

It says: “The practical effect of the combination of circumstances and law described in this opinion is such that they currently make this traditional way of life almost impossible to pursue.”

The report’s starting point is to remind us that nomadism and caravan-dwelling are protected rights under both UK human rights legislation and under the European Convention on Human Rights (which the UK still belongs to). The Equality Act 2010 recognises Romany Gypsies and Irish Travellers as groups protected from unlawful discrimination.

However, legislation and court decisions have increasingly undermined those rights.

“This legal opinion provides a clear basis for challenging actions which might be proposed that would limit Gypsy and Traveller rights, for example by showing how the public sector equality duty obliges authorities to facilitate their rights as a protected group”

For example, planning policy “threatens to undermine the obligations of local authorities to provide public [caravan] sites”. It also restricts the ability of some groups to obtain planning permission to live on private sites, because of how they are defined in the guidance, according to research for the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

Increasing numbers of injunctions are being granted by the courts to restrain unauthorised encampments. And, possibly worst of all, the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 makes trespass potentially a criminal offence and creates a new offence of “trespass with intent to reside”.

The Good Law Project concludes that “a traditional nomadic way of life has been all but legislated out of existence”.

What can local authorities and social landlords do in response to this raft of legislation?