HA ordered to pay £1,800 compensation over multiple severe maladministration findings

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A social housing provider has been ordered to pay £1,800 in compensation to a resident by the Housing Ombudsman over three findings of severe maladministration.
Johnnie Johnson Housing was found to have been responsible for significant failings in responding to a tenant’s complaint over anti-social behaviour as well as issues with record-keeping and complaint-handling.
The ombudsman said it made three findings of severe maladministration against the 5,000-home provider, noting that the cumulative impact of service failings had “caused significant adverse effect for the resident”.
The resident and her son reported that they had been subjected to verbal abuse, threats and intimidation from a neighbour. The tenant was also unhappy with what they considered to be a lack of response from the landlord and raised a formal complaint.
An investigation found that Johnnie Johnson Housing failed to keep appropriate records of the resident’s reports of anti-social behaviour and destroyed the file within two years, contrary to its data retention guide.
The information should still have been available for the investigation and is evidence of poor record-keeping. The evidence that was available failed to demonstrate that the landlord had dealt with the resident’s reports appropriately and in line with its policy.
Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said: “In this case, there were significant gaps in evidence which meant we were unable to get a full understanding of the history and handling of the case.
“Clear record-keeping and management is essential where reports of anti-social behaviour are made and investigations into allegations are undertaken. These records form evidence that the landlord can review and use in managing the case.
“Accurate and complete records also help the landlord when handling a case through its complaints procedure and also provide evidence for other processes, such as our investigations. The absence of appropriate records, and therefore evidence, presents a significant risk that the processes cannot be fully used and residents are disadvantaged.
“Poor record-keeping has been a consistent theme in our casework. That’s why we’ve recently issued a call for evidence to support our next sector-wide systemic investigation which will look at record-keeping and data management.
“I welcome the landlord’s response on its learning from this case and the changes being made to improve its service. I would encourage other landlords to consider the learning the case offers for their own services.”
In response to the finding, Johnnie Johnson Housing said it will be appointing an anti-social behaviour lead following a service review with residents, is reviewing its data retention schedules and checking GDPR standards, undertaking further anti-social behaviour and complaints training for its colleagues, and reviewing its ‘talk to us’ policy.
In a statement, Johnnie Johnson Housing said: “We apologise for any upset this might have caused our resident and their relative, and we thank our Housing Ombudsman for raising this with us to give us a continued opportunity to improve and learn.
“When our resident complained to us about neighbouring anti-social behaviour problems in 2018, we worked hard with the police, the courts and mediation services to resolve. Unfortunately, after three months, our resident left us. We were very sad to see her go, but understood her decision.
“Our approach to GDPR was a little too robust, which meant in 2021, when contacted by our ombudsman, we were not able to provide the full evidence requested. ”
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