HA ordered to pay £1,800 compensation over multiple severe maladministration findings

An investigation found that Johnnie Johnson Housing failed to keep appropriate records of the resident’s reports of anti-social behaviour and destroyed the file within two years, contrary to its data retention guide.

The resident and her son reported that they had been subjected to verbal abuse, threats and intimidation from a neighbour. The tenant was also unhappy with what they considered to be a lack of response from the landlord and raised a formal complaint.

The ombudsman said it made three findings of severe maladministration against the 5,000-home provider, noting that the cumulative impact of service failings had “caused significant adverse effect for the resident”.

Johnnie Johnson Housing was found to have been responsible for significant failings in responding to a tenant’s complaint over anti-social behaviour as well as issues with record-keeping and complaint-handling.

The information should still have been available for the investigation and is evidence of poor record-keeping. The evidence that was available failed to demonstrate that the landlord had dealt with the resident’s reports appropriately and in line with its policy.

Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said: “In this case, there were significant gaps in evidence which meant we were unable to get a full understanding of the history and handling of the case.

“Clear record-keeping and management is essential where reports of anti-social behaviour are made and investigations into allegations are undertaken. These records form evidence that the landlord can review and use in managing the case.

“Accurate and complete records also help the landlord when handling a case through its complaints procedure and also provide evidence for other processes, such as our investigations. The absence of appropriate records, and therefore evidence, presents a significant risk that the processes cannot be fully used and residents are disadvantaged.

“Poor record-keeping has been a consistent theme in our casework. That’s why we’ve recently issued a call for evidence to support our next sector-wide systemic investigation which will look at record-keeping and data management.

“I welcome the landlord’s response on its learning from this case and the changes being made to improve its service. I would encourage other landlords to consider the learning the case offers for their own services.”