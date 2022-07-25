Habinteg appoints new director of social impact and external affairs

Christina McGill will lead on the housing association’s social impact strategy. She will also take strategic lead in promoting Habinteg’s interests and lobbying decision-makers to increase the number of accessible homes and the adoption of accessibility standards.

Ms McGill has been covering the role since September 2021 after Nic Bungay moved over to interim director of operations.

The role also oversees Habinteg’s communications team and its specialist consultancy service, Centre for Accessible Environments.