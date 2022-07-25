Habinteg appoints new director of social impact and external affairs

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Habinteg Housing Association has appointed a new director of social impact and external affairs.
Christina McGill will lead on the housing association’s social impact strategy. She will also take strategic lead in promoting Habinteg’s interests and lobbying decision-makers to increase the number of accessible homes and the adoption of accessibility standards.
Ms McGill has been covering the role since September 2021 after Nic Bungay moved over to interim director of operations.
The role also oversees Habinteg’s communications team and its specialist consultancy service, Centre for Accessible Environments.
Ms McGill was previously head of communications at Habinteg, which specialises in inclusive housing for disabled and older people.
She served in the role for 10 years, prior to her nine-month appointment as interim director of strategy and external affairs.
Since she was appointed, the strategy and external affairs directorate has been renamed ‘social impact and external affairs’.
Nick Apetroaie, chief executive of Habinteg, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Christina to the executive management team in her new role.
“Christina brings to the role a deep commitment to Habinteg’s cause and in-depth sector knowledge as well expertise in public relations and campaigning with significant knowledge of housing policy.”
Ms McGill said: “Habinteg is such a special housing association, which has done so much to champion accessible and adaptable housing to better meet the needs of disabled people and their families.
“I know from personal experience how important this mission is, so I’m really delighted to have the opportunity to take forward this new role.”
She added that she is “really excited to kick off Habinteg’s new social impact programme”.
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