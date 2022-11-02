Northern Irish housing association sees development programme break £50m barrier

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A Northern Irish housing association has announced that its current development pipeline has hit the £57m mark.
Habinteg (Ulster) said it has committed to building 360 new social housing properties in Northern Ireland, with 320 currently under construction. Habinteg (Ulster) is not related to the English-based association Habinteg.
The association said that of those, 42 have already been completed and handed to tenants in 2022.
The landlord said it had committed to investing more than £48m in Derry and Strabane and more than £9m in Belfast under their current 2022-23 development programme.
The 42 new homes that have been completed are situated at the Duke Street site in the Waterside area of Derry. Habinteg (Ulster) said it expected further sites to complete by the end of 2022.
The remaining planned sites are due to be completed over the course of the next three years.
The first phase of the £26m Beechmount Village, on the Adria site in Strabane, is due to be handed over to tenants in early 2023.
Darren McKinney, chief executive of Habinteg (Ulster), said: “Our current £57m development programme is well underway in a particularly busy development period, with 42 housing units already handed over this year and another 320 still under construction.
“We remain fully committed during this intensive construction period to building homes to the highest standards for our tenants.
“As we move to a net zero carbon world and an ongoing cost of living crisis, we are investing in delivering sustainable homes and focusing on energy efficiency to ensure our tenants are not heading into fuel poverty.”
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