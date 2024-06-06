HACT launches white paper on how to leverage social and environmental impact in procurement

The charity is calling for the need to strengthen the credibility of disclosures made as part of this kind of reporting, both internally and externally, through an assurance process carried out by a third party.

Social value should be used as “business-critical information that focuses less on legislation and more on understanding how organisations can create lasting change for people and places”, HACT said.

It aims to shift focus from “headline numbers used to win procurement tenders” to using social and environmental impact to drive change.