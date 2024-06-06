HACT launches white paper on how to leverage social and environmental impact in procurement

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Social housing charity HACT has published a white paper on how to make better use of social value and non-financial reporting in procurement.
The charity is calling for the need to strengthen the credibility of disclosures made as part of this kind of reporting, both internally and externally, through an assurance process carried out by a third party.
Social value should be used as “business-critical information that focuses less on legislation and more on understanding how organisations can create lasting change for people and places”, HACT said.
It aims to shift focus from “headline numbers used to win procurement tenders” to using social and environmental impact to drive change.
The paper was published in collaboration with Forvis Mazars, the professional services network, and sets out a roadmap for achieving better assurance.
“Our vision is that social value – alongside other non-financial reporting – is part of a verified and recognised assurance process by 2028,” said Andrew Van Doorn, HACT’s chief executive.
“Social value assurance is needed now more than ever, so that it becomes part of the business as usual for organisations, informing the decisions they make so they can maximise their impact in local communities across the UK.”
HACT said the same rigour used to report financial results should be employed in non-financial reporting.
“Social value reporting faces significant challenges across the UK around the perceived lack of standards and agreed frameworks to assure disclosures against,” it said.
HACT has carried out several audits of social value for organisations such as SNG, Orbit and Morgan Sindall.
The white paper is aimed at UK organisations operating in the built environment or community settings, including those that already take part in non-financial reporting of social and environmental impact and those which currently do not.
With small construction firms facing choppy times, with many at risk of insolvency, Inside Housing recently took a deep dive into what role social landlords’ procurement approach can take to support small and medium-sized enterprises better.
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