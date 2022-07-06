Halton Housing appoints new group chief executive

Sam Scott will step into the role following the retirement of Liz Haworth, who has served for three years at the helm of the 7,000-home landlord.

Ms Haworth will continue to lead the association until Mr Scott joins later this year.

Currently executive director of operations at Muir Group, Mr Scott has worked in the social housing sector for over 25 years.

He began his career at the Guinness Trust in Essex and has since had a number of management and senior leadership roles.