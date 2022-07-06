Halton Housing appoints new group chief executive

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North West-based Halton Housing has appointed the executive director of operations at Muir Group as its new group chief executive.
Sam Scott will step into the role following the retirement of Liz Haworth, who has served for three years at the helm of the 7,000-home landlord.
Ms Haworth will continue to lead the association until Mr Scott joins later this year.
Currently executive director of operations at Muir Group, Mr Scott has worked in the social housing sector for over 25 years.
He began his career at the Guinness Trust in Essex and has since had a number of management and senior leadership roles.
Mr Scott said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been given the opportunity to lead Halton Housing and to build on the impressive foundations of previous achievements and successes.
“I look forward to working with the board, colleagues, customers and partners to deliver on the commitments within the new corporate plan 2022-25 and to play my part in helping the organisation fulfil its purpose of improving people’s lives.”
Clive Deadman, chair of the board at Halton Housing, said: “Sam is fully behind our purpose and what we have set out to deliver for our customers in our neighbourhoods over the coming years, understanding our important role in Halton and the Liverpool City Region.
“I’d like to welcome Sam to Halton Housing and I am really looking forward to working with him and the rest of our team to deliver our plans.”
Mr Deadman also thanked Ms Haworth for her leadership and for taking the association “from strength to strength” during a challenging period for the sector.
He added: “Liz’s dedication and vision has ensured that she leaves Halton Housing in the best possible position.”
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