Harlow to buy Essex block a London council wanted to acquire

The council said it has exchanged contracts with developer Hollybrook to buy the 172-home Burnt Mills building, with the deal “set to be completed in the coming days”.

It comes after a Newham Council document revealed in December that the local authority wanted to buy the block to ease temporary accommodation cost pressures.

Following this, Dan Swords, leader of Harlow Council, told Inside Housing he would do everything he could to prevent Newham going ahead with its plan.

He said London boroughs are sending thousands of people to the area, while Harlow is struggling to find properties for its own homeless households.