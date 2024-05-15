Has COVID permanently changed the way we support our customers?

Social housing customers have gone through some of the most challenging times in their lives over the past few years, yet still not enough is being done to support them, suggests Home Group’s Zara Kelly #UKhousing

While still reeling from COVID, a cost of living crisis created even more turmoil from which many are still struggling to recover. The past four years have been truly horrendous for many of our customers here at Home Group, as they have been for thousands of housing associations’ customers across the UK.

Last month signalled four years since COVID-19 ran amok across the UK, turning people’s lives upside down in the process.

What would be his view of the UK’s treatment of its most vulnerable? Probably what many of us have seen in our school reports at one time: could do better!

Gandhi, the Indian independence activist known for non-violent resistance, was the master of aphorisms. Among them was, “The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members”.

Six months before COVID hit, we had decided to fund our own financial inclusion service. This was intended to provide a more holistic approach to tenancy sustainment and consistency of service to our customers.

We began the service in February 2020, thinking we would ease our way into the process. That theory went out of the window a month later.

Within weeks of COVID landing on our shores, we were inundated with calls from customers, most of them at their wits’ end trying to come to terms with the financial effect of the pandemic, lockdown and furlough. Initially, we struggled to meet demand, but ultimately meet demand we did... and then some. Fast forward four years and we have grown from a team of two into a team of 24 whose specialist knowledge has grown exponentially – growth matched only by their commitment to support our customers.

“During these past four years we have received over 17,000 referrals into the service. We’ve increased almost 3,000 customers’ income through lump-sum payments by a total of £3.2m and increased close to 3,500 customers’ ongoing income by £15m”

During these past four years we have received over 17,000 referrals into the service. We’ve increased almost 3,000 customers’ income through lump-sum payments by a total of £3.2m and increased close to 3,500 customers’ ongoing income by £15m. On average, that is £1,000 and £4,000 per customer, respectively.