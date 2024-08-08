HAs still bidding on Section 106 at Persimmon as it writes off £25m investment in modular house builder TopHat

House builder Persimmon has reported no slowdown in housing associations bidding on its Section 106 stock at the same time as the firm has written off its £25m investment in modular firm TopHat #UKhousing

Persimmon declared “most of our housing association homes for the current financial year are already contracted”, as it reported 703 homes delivered for association partners, down on 968 in the previous year.

Dean Finch, group chief executive of Persimmon, said: “Persimmon is a growing company with growing opportunities. The first half of the year has been strong, with improved sales rates and robust average selling prices, despite ongoing affordability challenges.”

In its latest trading update for the half-year to 30 June 2024, the large developer said the financial challenges currently facing registered providers were not “impacting on their ability to bid for Section 106 housing plots”.

Its buoyant statement comes at a time when some major landlords have warned they could stop buying Section 106 homes because of financial pressures.

At the same time, the firm has written off its £25m investment in TopHat. Persimmon told the stock market: “We originally invested in the TopHat business because of its industry-leading facade product.

“While the broader market challenges for volumetric modular manufacture has led us to take the prudent decision to write down our original investment, we continue to work with TopHat as they reposition the business to focus on the facade product.”

Inside Housing reported earlier this week how another major developer has lodged a High Court winding-up petition against the modular house builder.

Yorkshire-based Harworth, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, has submitted the petition over a claim that it is a creditor of the Goldman Sachs-backed firm.

A hearing is due to take place at the High Court’s Business and Property Courts division in Leeds on 13 August.