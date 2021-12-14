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Has the pandemic altered how social housing providers should define effective and responsive customer service?

IH Live14.12.21by Inside Housing
Sponsored by Localz

An Inside Housing webinar, sponsored by Localz, explored the meaning of effective customer service in the context of the pandemic – and considered whether changes made as a result of COVID-19 are likely to be permanent

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Picture: Getty
Picture: Getty
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LinkedIn IHAn @insidehousing webinar with @localz explored the meaning of effective customer service in the context of the pandemic – and considered whether the changes are likely be permanent (sponsored) #UKhousing
LinkedIn IH"COVID-19 has shown us the heightened importance of flexibility and innovation, and proactive engagement with customers has brought more transparent conversation," says Jo Causon, CEO @instituteofcs (sponsored) #UKhousing
LinkedIn IH"A problem isn't the issue. It's how you deal with a problem that is far more impactful from a customer perspective," says Gary Rosier-Taylor @localz (sponsored) #UKhousing

There is not much the pandemic has left unchanged. And customer service is no exception.

So what has it specifically meant in the context of social housing customer service and engagement? After all, the relationship a social landlord has with a tenant is in some ways not a traditional ‘customer’ connection.

Have the past 18 months changed it further?

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This Inside Housing webinar, run in association with Localz, brought together a small panel to explore the meaning of effective customer service in the context of the continuing pandemic – and consider whether the changes that have occurred in recent months are likely to prove a permanent shift.

Inside Housing and Localz webinar: participants

Jo Causon, chief executive, Institute of Customer Service
Jo Causon has been the chief executive of the Institute of Customer Service since 2009. She previously held director-level roles at organisations including City & Guilds the Chartered Management Institute and has extensive experience in the financial services sector. At The Institute of Customer Service, she works with leaders across sectors and organisations to highlight the importance of good customer service and increase customer satisfaction.
@instituteofcs

Jackie Perry, assistant director of communities and customer service, Muir Group
Jackie Perry has more than 20 years’ experience in the social housing sector. In her current role, she is responsible for leading the operational delivery of Muir’s housing service, resident involvement, customer experience and supported housing, including services for older people and specialist accommodation.
@PerryJ_Muir; @MuirGroupHA

David Rooney, managing director for property services, United Living
David Rooney is managing director at United Living Property Services, a firm delivering planned and responsive maintenance and upgrade works for a range of social housing organisations. He has more than 17 years of experience in the utilities and social housing sectors and holds a BSc in quantity surveying.
@unitedlivinggrp

Gary Rosier-Taylor, VP of sales EMEA, Localz

Gary joined Localz in the middle of 2021. He works with customers to drive operational efficiencies and provide their end customers with a significantly better experience. He was previously managing partner UK and Ireland at Verizon Connect and has over a decade of experience in software and technology sales.
@localz

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Sponsored by Localz
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