Has the pandemic altered how social housing providers should define effective and responsive customer service?

Jo Causon, chief executive, Institute of Customer Service

Jo Causon has been the chief executive of the Institute of Customer Service since 2009. She previously held director-level roles at organisations including City & Guilds the Chartered Management Institute and has extensive experience in the financial services sector. At The Institute of Customer Service, she works with leaders across sectors and organisations to highlight the importance of good customer service and increase customer satisfaction.

@instituteofcs

Jackie Perry, assistant director of communities and customer service, Muir Group

Jackie Perry has more than 20 years’ experience in the social housing sector. In her current role, she is responsible for leading the operational delivery of Muir’s housing service, resident involvement, customer experience and supported housing, including services for older people and specialist accommodation.

@PerryJ_Muir; @MuirGroupHA

David Rooney, managing director for property services, United Living

David Rooney is managing director at United Living Property Services, a firm delivering planned and responsive maintenance and upgrade works for a range of social housing organisations. He has more than 17 years of experience in the utilities and social housing sectors and holds a BSc in quantity surveying.

@unitedlivinggrp

Gary Rosier-Taylor, VP of sales EMEA, Localz

Gary joined Localz in the middle of 2021. He works with customers to drive operational efficiencies and provide their end customers with a significantly better experience. He was previously managing partner UK and Ireland at Verizon Connect and has over a decade of experience in software and technology sales.

@localz