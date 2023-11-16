Has the shake-up of Welsh housing been worth it for social housing?

“We’re a stock transfer association, so things were recorded differently over time. These had to be standardised for fundamental terms, so it was a big undertaking in terms of the admin process,” she says.

Communicating the changes to tenants has been a long process, even though nothing has changed in their terms of service for the vast majority. So how has the act affected tenants in the first months of its introduction?

Taff’s Ms White says the change has passed many of them by, a sign that it is simply ratifying the service associations are already providing to tenants. “If you were to line up 100 tenants and ask them, ‘Can you feel things are different now?’ I would say that 99% of them would say, ‘No,’ even though that’s not to say that, in the longer term, there won’t be improvements in terms of the quality of repairs and maintenance.”

In an unexpected development, tenant representatives claim that the changes have led to discord where they have been noticed at all, despite the act granting tenants more rights. Although the chance to nominate a wider group of people as a successor to a social tenancy has been supported by the sector and the government, some tenants have been critical of that change.

David Wilton, chief executive of TPAS Cymru, which advises tenants on their rights, says tenants feared that, in a time of acute housing need, it wasn’t fair to have the automatic right to hand a tenancy down to a child or other relative. “We supported it, but that doesn’t mean to say the tenants themselves were the ones actually calling for it,” he says.

In fact, the legalese introduced by the act has also upset some tenants who are watching the process closely. Some housing associations have echoed the language of the act, no longer calling their residents tenants, but contract holders (just like in the private sector), and the response hasn’t been positive.

“A couple of landlords have started calling people contract holders, which was a technicality, but was never meant to be used,” Mr Wilton says.

“Tenants are really confused by it. It’s dehumanising them and it doesn’t mean anything. It’s a very cold relationship, a contract holder, compared to a tenant. The Welsh government never said you should use it; it was just terminology in the legislation.”

Heavy administrative burden

This is not the only confusion around the interpretation of the act. In fact, implementation required so much legal advice that a group of seven landlords – Newydd, Cadwyn, First Choice, Merthyr Tydfil Housing Association, Cynon Taf Community Housing Group, RHA Wales and Caredig – joined together as a consortium to make joint decisions on how to proceed, with shared guidance from legal and management consultants.

The group decided on a shared response to each part of the act and implemented it as a group to spread costs and burdens, led by a single project manager. The consortium declined to share its choices or experiences with Inside Housing for this story.