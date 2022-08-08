HA’s waking watch probe finds it acted ‘appropriately’ during fire despite residents’ concerns

Construction workers removing cladding on a neighbouring block put the fire out with buckets of water, while a neighbour used their hose.

Video footage showed smoke billowing up the side of the building, while the flames were right beside the flammable cladding. Images after the fire showed the cladding had charred.

The fire outside the block, which has non-aluminium composite material cladding, is believed to have occurred after a cigarette was thrown into bushes on 19 July, when temperature approached 40°C degrees in the capital.

The probe concluded that “overall, it appears that the response was appropriate and timely”. Residents have criticised this conclusion, labelling it a “joke” and that they feel “gaslighted”.

The investigation was launched by One Housing after residents of a block with dangerous cladding complained about the waking watch team’s response to a fire that took place outside the building on Palmers Road in Bethnal Green, east London, last month.

One Housing initially wrote to residents telling them that the nearby contractors first spotted the fire and then a “full evacuation of the building was initiated by the waking watch team”.

But residents told the association and Inside Housing that the waking watch team – supplied by community safety services provider Parkguard – was slow to respond and that residents were the ones telling people to get out. One Housing then launched the investigation into the waking watch’s response off the back of this.

Last week, the social landlord sent out a letter to residents with its conclusions.

It listed residents’ concerns, such as the waking watch did not evacuate the building and left the tenants to do it themselves, the team did not put out the fire, and that members have allegedly been smoking outside the building and discarding their cigarettes inappropriately.

Residents also said communication from the waking watch was confusing, including during the evacuation and advising when it was deemed safe to return to the building.

Despite this, Vincent Dean, assistant director for fire at One Housing, concluded that the team “followed the standard procedure and used an emergency siren – called a klaxon – to alert residents and conducted door knocking”.

He said the waking watch is responsible for raising the alarm and assisting with the evacuation of the building in the event of an emergency, but added that “we do ask that residents also support this process by being responsible for evacuating themselves, if practical and alerting their fellow neighbours”.

“However, we should have been clearer in our previous communications regarding the role of the waking watch team, and we will be sending more detailed advice regarding the team and what to do in the event of an emergency in the coming days,” Mr Dean wrote.

He added that, as a result of One Housing’s investigation, managers at Parkguard found that one member of the waking watch “failed to perform to the high standards that they expect”, and they are “dealing with this via their internal HR process”.