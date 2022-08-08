HA’s waking watch probe finds it acted ‘appropriately’ during fire despite residents’ concerns

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A G15 landlord that launched an investigation into a waking watch has concluded that the team responded “appropriately and timely” to a fire despite several concerns raised by the residents.
The investigation was launched by One Housing after residents of a block with dangerous cladding complained about the waking watch team’s response to a fire that took place outside the building on Palmers Road in Bethnal Green, east London, last month.
The probe concluded that “overall, it appears that the response was appropriate and timely”. Residents have criticised this conclusion, labelling it a “joke” and that they feel “gaslighted”.
The fire outside the block, which has non-aluminium composite material cladding, is believed to have occurred after a cigarette was thrown into bushes on 19 July, when temperature approached 40°C degrees in the capital.
Video footage showed smoke billowing up the side of the building, while the flames were right beside the flammable cladding. Images after the fire showed the cladding had charred.
Construction workers removing cladding on a neighbouring block put the fire out with buckets of water, while a neighbour used their hose.
One Housing initially wrote to residents telling them that the nearby contractors first spotted the fire and then a “full evacuation of the building was initiated by the waking watch team”.
But residents told the association and Inside Housing that the waking watch team – supplied by community safety services provider Parkguard – was slow to respond and that residents were the ones telling people to get out. One Housing then launched the investigation into the waking watch’s response off the back of this.
Last week, the social landlord sent out a letter to residents with its conclusions.
It listed residents’ concerns, such as the waking watch did not evacuate the building and left the tenants to do it themselves, the team did not put out the fire, and that members have allegedly been smoking outside the building and discarding their cigarettes inappropriately.
Residents also said communication from the waking watch was confusing, including during the evacuation and advising when it was deemed safe to return to the building.
Despite this, Vincent Dean, assistant director for fire at One Housing, concluded that the team “followed the standard procedure and used an emergency siren – called a klaxon – to alert residents and conducted door knocking”.
He said the waking watch is responsible for raising the alarm and assisting with the evacuation of the building in the event of an emergency, but added that “we do ask that residents also support this process by being responsible for evacuating themselves, if practical and alerting their fellow neighbours”.
“However, we should have been clearer in our previous communications regarding the role of the waking watch team, and we will be sending more detailed advice regarding the team and what to do in the event of an emergency in the coming days,” Mr Dean wrote.
He added that, as a result of One Housing’s investigation, managers at Parkguard found that one member of the waking watch “failed to perform to the high standards that they expect”, and they are “dealing with this via their internal HR process”.
On communication from the waking watch, Mr Dean said One Housing has been discussing with Parkguard about how it can improve when residents are waiting to return to their homes “so we will be better prepared for any future incidents”.
He concluded: “Upon review of the evidence and following discussions with our specialist fire safety consultants, Savills, we acknowledged that although the reports of the incident are conflicting, overall it appears that the response was appropriate and timely.
“Savills have also confirmed that they believe the actions of the waking watch team, in terms of choosing to evacuate and not fight the fire were appropriate.
“Their role is to undertake evacuations. The safety of our residents is of paramount importance and we would like to thank you for raising these concerns with us.”
Mr Dean also said that the housing association is holding discussions with Parkguard on whether the waking watch can start wearing body cameras.
Residents told Inside Housing they are not happy with the result of the investigation.
One said: “One Housing very clearly conducted a biased investigation to make themselves look better and it didn’t reflect the numerous comments from residents who witnessed the events of that day.
“I have no confidence whatsoever in their ability to keep residents safe.”
Another resident said: “I feel a bit gaslighted by One Housing. Trust in them is very low.”
A spokesperson for One Housing said the safety of its residents is its “top priority”.
“We take the concerns relating to the response to the grass fire at Suttons Wharf very seriously, which is why we investigated the incident and reported it back to our residents.
“We have undertaken a thorough investigation of the incident and reviewed supporting evidence.
“We also asked our fire safety consultants, Savills, to review the information and response to the incident.”
He added that if the waking watch team starts wearing body cameras, it will “support us with investigating any future concerns raised by residents”.
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