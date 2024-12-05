Hattie Llewelyn-Davies: ‘What would I tell government? Never underestimate the complexity of housing’

She has mixed feelings about that period in history. It was “really exciting”, she says, for housing associations to be able to strike out on their own without needing backing from the sector’s regulator – at that time the Housing Corporation – and local authorities. “There were some really interesting experiments around how you use mixed funding to do housing developments.”

Yet she admits that the shift in regulation ultimately had poor repercussions for affordable housing. The new policy enabled housing associations to borrow against their assets from the capital markets, combining a steadily dwindling supply of grant funding with private finance. “The reality is that our rents are much higher now than they would have been if we’d continued with capital funding [from public bodies], instead of revenue subsidy through rents,” she says. “It led to all sorts of stresses and strains, but it enabled us to build more housing.”

The decision has had serious implications for social housing as a sector, and as a brand. “Do I think that part of the solution to housing association finance is capital grant funding? Yes, because the only way we can pay for what we do is through our rents,” she says.

The alternative would be to “completely restructure the benefits and tax system in order to make it a much fairer starting point. At the minute, she says, those who are least able to bear the costs of the current system end up paying them anyway through higher rents.

After a stint as chief executive at Shepherds Bush Housing Group in the early 1990s, Ms Llewelyn-Davies began a role as chair of the Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust in 1998 – the start of a new chapter in governance. She has since taken on two other chairships of NHS trusts, joining Buckinghamshire Healthcare in 2013 and the Princess Alexandra Hospital in 2021.

“I’m a serial chair for the NHS, I’m afraid,” she says.

Yet each position helps inform what she brings to her other roles. “As organisations, we need to learn to communicate better with each other, and there are lots of different ways of doing that,” she says.

Injustice and unfairness

When local bodies fail to talk to one another, injustice and unfairness can creep in. Ms Llewelyn-Davies remembers asking the surgeon carrying out her first hip replacement to get her out in 24 hours. (He countered with 36 hours and she was happy.) Yet her neighbour in the next bed, a woman around the same age, was in for two weeks because she was a social housing tenant and lived on the third floor, with no lift.

“I recovered much more quickly than her. That’s grossly unfair, and it’s only because I was an owner-occupier and in control of my own housing adaptations,” she says. “The NHS did a really good job, but the housing provider wasn’t able to replicate that service by actually giving her access to her flat.”