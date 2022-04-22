HBF appoints incoming Taylor Wimpey boss to board

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The Home Builders Federation (HBF) has appointed two new members to its board, including the incoming boss of one of the country’s biggest house builders.
The HBF, a trade body that represents the country’s biggest house builders, has appointed Jennie Daly, who takes over as chief executive at Taylor Wimpey this month, to its board.
The organisation has also appointed Katy Jordan, the managing director of Storey Homes.
Stewart Baseley, executive chair at the HBF, said the new members would enhance the board further at a time when the industry is facing a number of complex issues.
Ms Jordan will join the HBF’s annual general meeting on 27 April and Ms Daly will join on 1 July.
Both of the new board members are part of the New Homes Quality Board, the independent body set up by the government to improve standards in new build properties.
Ms Daly previously worked at Redrow, and joined Taylor Wimpey in 2014 as planning director. She is also a non-executive director at Peabody.
She said: “I am delighted to be appointed to the HBF board, particularly at such an important time for the industry. I look forward to working with the board and its members in the months and years ahead.”
Ms Jordan has more than 25 years of experience in residential development, including as a quantity surveyor and as a director on the board of developer Countryside Properties.
She said: “I am thrilled to have been welcomed to the HBF board and look forward to working alongside the other members to develop and advance our industry. I have admired the work that has been undertaken over the years, and I am eager to bring my own experiences and knowledge to the board to continue this success.”
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