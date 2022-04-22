HBF appoints incoming Taylor Wimpey boss to board

The HBF, a trade body that represents the country’s biggest house builders, has appointed Jennie Daly, who takes over as chief executive at Taylor Wimpey this month, to its board.

The organisation has also appointed Katy Jordan, the managing director of Storey Homes.

Stewart Baseley, executive chair at the HBF, said the new members would enhance the board further at a time when the industry is facing a number of complex issues.