HCLG chair backs Tpas report at parliamentary launch

The report, titled ‘Is There a Seat at the Table? Ethnic Minority Voices in Tenant Engagement’, found that tenants from ethnic minority backgrounds are poorly represented when it comes to decisions about how their landlords are run.

Tenant body Tpas commissioned the report, which was authored by Kai Jackson, a Tpas associate and chair of the scrutiny panel at Black Country Housing Group.

Ms Eshalomi, also chair of the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee (HCLG), hosted an official launch event in parliament for the report which was published earlier this year.