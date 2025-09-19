HCLG chair backs Tpas report at parliamentary launch

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Florence Eshalomi, MP for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green, has backed a report exploring the underrepresentation of ethnic minority tenants in formal tenant engagement structures.
The report, titled ‘Is There a Seat at the Table? Ethnic Minority Voices in Tenant Engagement’, found that tenants from ethnic minority backgrounds are poorly represented when it comes to decisions about how their landlords are run.
Tenant body Tpas commissioned the report, which was authored by Kai Jackson, a Tpas associate and chair of the scrutiny panel at Black Country Housing Group.
Ms Eshalomi, also chair of the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee (HCLG), hosted an official launch event in parliament for the report which was published earlier this year.
In her speech at the launch, Ms Eshalomi said the report “will be seen as a starting point for changing the culture and stigma around social housing”.
She also thanked everyone who worked on the report and shared their personal stories, adding: “These are personal stories, good stories, bad stories.
“But it’s vital we have those real-life case studies, because when I’m sat in front of ministers and civil servants and they read off the figures to me, I’ll know in the back of my head these are real people.”
Over 350 tenants and housing staff were involved in this research, which was conducted in association with the UK Collaborative Centre for Housing Evidence.
Of the tenants surveyed, 94% said their landlord could do more to ensure tenants from a wider range of backgrounds have a voice.
Additionally, the majority of housing staff said their organisation did not carry out specific work to attract tenants from ethnic minority groups to their influencing structures. Effective tenant engagement is a statutory requirement under the Social Housing Regulation Act.
From this research, the report outlined recommendations for promoting inclusive and diverse tenant engagement frameworks.
These included mandating cultural competency training, more robust demographic data collection and a focus on building community cohesion.
Ms Jackson, who outlined her research and recommendations at the launch, said: “This was a very proud day to know that parliament is listening and is willing to act to make sure the voices of ethnic minority tenants are listened to.
“It was pleasing to see so many people from across both parliament and the housing sector come together to discuss the report, and to have so many key figures from across housing speak about and commit to implementing the findings and recommendations.”
Landlords and sector participants are encouraged by Tpas to adopt these recommendations.
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