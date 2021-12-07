MPs launch inquiry into exempt accommodation

Starting early next year, the inquiry will seek to answer a number of questions about exempt accommodation (see full terms of reference below), including whether the current model is financially viable and how regulatory oversight of the sub-sector should be organised.

Exempt accommodation is a type of supported housing used to house a range of people with support needs, such as people who are homeless, domestic abuse survivors, prison leavers and those recovering from alcohol and drug addiction.

This type of accommodation is exempt from the usual rules that limit the amount of housing benefit an individual can receive in recognition of the increased cost of providing supported housing.

However, housing professionals and councils have warned that the current system is open to abuse and allows some unscrupulous landlords to receive large amounts of housing benefit while providing little or no support.