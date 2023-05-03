Head of Building Safety Regulator retires as new regime gets under way

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The chief inspector of buildings at the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) has retired after just over two years in the role.
Peter Baker has retired from his position after 38 years of service at the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), which the BSR is a part of.
The HSE’s current director of regulation and the former head of its construction division, Philip White, has taken up the role of director of building safety while a replacement is found.
When Mr Baker spoke to Inside Housing in November 2021 there was no hint of retirement plans, and he expressed determination to win back the trust of residents.
“We’ve got to build back the trust of residents, whether they are private or social, because the trust in the system which is supposed to protect them is at an all-time low,” he said.
“There is a lot to do to build that trust as an independent regulator.”
The BSR is an independent body established by the Building Safety Act 2022 and is part of the HSE.
The HSE became a statutory consultee on all residential and student accommodation buildings higher than 18 metres in August 2021, as part of a stricter building safety regime brought in after the Grenfell Tower fire.
As a result, the BSR was established under the HSE to protect residents of high rises from unsafe building practices in England.
Mr Baker’s decision to retire comes just after the BSR urged building owners in England who manage the thousands of high-rise residential buildings that have been designated as ‘higher risk’ to register with the body by the end of last month.
The BSR describes registration as a “crucial stage” in the process of protecting residents. Those who fail to comply by October 2023 will be investigated and may face prosecution.
No additional information was provided about Mr Baker’s retirement, and in a statement the BSR said: “The processes and plans for the launch of the new regulator are all in place and under way.
“The Building Safety Regulator continues to work closely with government and industry, and we expect the regime to be fully operational by April 2024.”
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