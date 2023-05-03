Head of Building Safety Regulator retires as new regime gets under way

Peter Baker has retired from his position after 38 years of service at the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), which the BSR is a part of.

The HSE’s current director of regulation and the former head of its construction division, Philip White, has taken up the role of director of building safety while a replacement is found.

When Mr Baker spoke to Inside Housing in November 2021 there was no hint of retirement plans, and he expressed determination to win back the trust of residents.