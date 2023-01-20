Headline-hitting closures should not mean the end for council-owned housing companies

Council housing companies still have an essential role to play in housing delivery – not least because of the flexibility that they offer over councils that use in-house housing departments to run tenure, financing, rent and flexible homeownership products.

With the high-profile closures of several council-owned housing companies – most recently Homes for Lambeth – you might be forgiven for assuming that the model has had its day. Yet beyond the headlines, council-owned housing companies are quietly making a demonstrable difference in local housing supply, and in an economic environment where new homes of all tenures may be constrained in coming months, their importance should not be overlooked.

With this in mind – and given that some council-owned companies are still new or not yet running at capacity – we should take stock of what we have learned from those companies that are delivering and note any hallmarks of success.

In my experience there are five key themes common to successful local authorities and their companies.

First, and perhaps most importantly, agreeing clarity of purpose between the company, its board, council officers and elected members is critical.

‘Clarity of purpose’ can mean many things: it may relate to tenure, financial return or the nature of a development. But without consensus it is impossible for the council and its members to monitor or audit the company and thus gauge its performance. From the company’s perspective, lack of clarity risks racking up costs on schemes that might not find favour with the council and perhaps inevitable delays waiting for approvals.

Second, and arguably linked to clarity of purpose, is the importance of leadership. Clear alignment between the council leader, the chief executive and the Section 151 officer is vital and gives the company confidence that it can progress schemes without hurdles being thrown in its way.