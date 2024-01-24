Health and housing: turning words into action

The review was relaunched in July 2023 with a new draft Decent Homes Standard promised “later this year” and in October 2023, the government promised to include the private rented sector “when parliamentary time allows”. It is now January 2024, the draft has not been published, time has not allowed and it is running out ahead of the general election.

As the committee points out: “Recent high-profile cases involving tenants in social housing have demonstrated that the health impact of poor-quality housing can be catastrophic. Over three years after the government first committed to review and then extend the Decent Homes Standard to the private rented sector, no legal minimum quality standard exists to protect tenants in private rentals.”