Hearing the lived experiences of extra-care residents with dementia

I was diagnosed with dementia in 2014 and moved into one of Housing 21’s extra-care schemes in 2018. Based on my lived experience, I was asked to sit on the Supporting People Living with Dementia in Extra Care Housing (DemECH) advisory group to contribute and help shape a research project aiming to explore the impact different extra-care housing models can have on people like me.

Until recently, I have never talked about my experience of living with dementia. Having the opportunity to do so as part of a research project has felt like my raison d’être. So, to coincide with this year’s Dementia Action Week, I want to share my experience and the findings.

Something I didn’t know, until joining the group, is that more than a fifth of people living in extra care also have dementia.

Despite this figure, there’s little research on what the benefits and challenges of this type of housing can be.

This particular project, led by researchers from the University of Worcester’s Association for Dementia Studies, was committed to making my voice and that of other people living with dementia heard. So when Donna, a community development officer who works at the scheme where I live, asked me if I would be interested in getting involved, I jumped at the chance.

I’ve always liked to help others and make a difference. I volunteered as a Samaritan for 15 years, so this project felt like another great opportunity to do something positive for others.

“It might sound simple to some, but I felt like everyone listened to what I had to say and my voice felt very important during those meetings”

Along with my neighbour, Bill, who also joined the group, we met housing and care providers, commissioners and academics virtually to review and discuss how best to support people with dementia living in extra care.