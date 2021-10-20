Heat and Buildings Strategy: sector responds to government’s decarbonisation plan

Today the government has released the Heat and Buildings Strategy, its long-awaited plan on how it plans to dramatically reduce carbon emissions from the UK’s 30 million homes and workplaces.
Alongside the strategy, the government announced a £3.9bn funding package to help pay for the decarbonisation of heat from buildings up until 2025, including £800m for the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.
Inside Housing has brought together the responses from some of the sector’s leading figures and bodies.
Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation: “The Heat and Buildings Strategy marks an important first step towards decarbonising homes, which in England emit more carbon than all of the country’s cars combined. From what’s been released so far, we particularly welcome the commitment of the first part of the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, as well as the clear signal that heat pumps are likely to be the primary source of home heat and the commitment to bring down electricity prices. We look forward to reviewing the strategy in its entirety.
“Housing associations are committed to working with the government over the coming months and years to help it deliver on its ambitious net zero plans. However, our new report today on decarbonising England’s social homes shows there is a lot of work to do to achieve this.
“We urge the government to use the upcoming Spending Review to make good on its commitment of a £3.8bn Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, which would allow housing associations to invest and plan long term. It’s also critical that we can work with government to give clarity on energy-efficiency standards and guidance on decarbonising our oldest and most inefficient homes.”
James Prestwick, director of policy and external affairs at the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH): “Decarbonisation of the housing stock is one of the biggest hurdles that must be overcome for the United Kingdom to achieve its net zero ambitions. It also provides a great opportunity to provide warm, comfortable homes for everyone that are affordable to heat.
“Today’s announcement includes much to be positive about. We particularly welcome the announcements that mean people can access new funding to install low-carbon heating in their home and it is good to see an initial £800m allocated to the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund. CIH has long called for the detail of the scheme to be brought forward and this first tranche is a solid step in the right direction.
“So while welcoming the announcements today, we also urge greater ambition from the government. Achieving overall net zero targets will require more significant long-term investment in energy efficient homes as a key part of the UK’s approach to tackling the climate emergency and delivering a zero carbon future for all.”
Tracy Harrison, chief executive of the Northern Housing Consortium: “While we welcome today’s announcement, the government have missed the opportunity to make a far bigger impact on their net zero and levelling-up agendas. Accelerating and targeting investment in the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund would have injected certainty into regional supply chains, laying the ground for tens of thousands of good green jobs across the North. The chancellor must use next week’s Spending Review to confirm that today’s announcements are just the start of a more ambitious long-term investment plan.”
Geeta Nanda, chair of the G15 and chief executive of Metropolitan Thames Valley: “The confirmation of this much-welcome and much-needed financial support to pump-prime decarbonisation in the social housing sector is great news. Coming on the back of confirmation that housing associations will be able to bid directly to the fund, we’re hopefully seeing a real step-change and stepping up from the government to meet the net zero challenge. Of course, meeting the total cost of achieving net zero is going to take much larger commitments right across public, private and government institutions, alongside clearer guidance, but this is an important step forward.”
Rob Lane, chief property officer at Clarion Housing Group: “Improving the energy efficiency of our homes is one of the biggest challenges facing the housing sector, and it’s very welcome that the government has committed more resources to the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.
“Work is already underway in Clarion homes in Tonbridge & Malling and Fenland and through our Clarion 2040 strategy, we are committed to investing in better insulation and efficiency for tens of thousands of residents across the country. The support of the government allows us to scale up our work and plan with greater certainty for the future.”
Patrick Chauvin, executive director of homes at Stonewater: “Decarbonising the UK’s homes is one of the most significant challenges that housing providers like Stonewater are grappling with. We have been calling for the publication of a roadmap for this for some time, and so we’re pleased to see the breadth of commitment and revised targets in today’s Heat and Buildings Strategy. This will not only support us in tackling the climate emergency, but also help the sector to lift thousands of households out of fuel poverty.
“We have long advocated the importance and role of heat pumps in the decarbonisation of housing and are pleased that the government has also recognised this through additional support to make them more affordable.
“Ahead of the government publishing its strategy, we have continued pursuing our ambitions of creating resilient affordable communities and embedding sustainability into both our new and existing homes. As well as trailblazing retrofit initiatives, we have commissioned Passivhaus schemes and MMC [modern methods of construction] developments and, since April last year, we have followed a policy of not approving any new projects that include fossil fuel heating where we are the developer. We hope that other developers will do the same so that we can beat the 2035 target by some margin.
“Critical to the success of delivering the plans outlined in the strategy is adequate funding. Our research found that over the next 10 years, it would require a total investment of £36bn to meet the scale of action needed to decarbonise the 1.76 million social rented homes that currently fail to meet EPC [energy performance certificate] of C. The government’s additional funding of £800m for the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund is welcome, but doesn’t go far enough.
“We hope today’s announcement will give more housing providers the confidence to pursue sustainability strategies, as the sector continues to lead the way to implementing positive changes to achieve net zero.”
Harriet Lamb, chief executive of Ashden: “We have recently witnessed the impact of skills shortages on the haulage industry and the resulting fuel crisis. The installer skills gap is also a key blockage that we were expecting the Heat and Buildings Strategy to clear. There is a massive gap between the UK’s current capacity and the sheer volume of work needed to retrofit homes, install heat pumps and achieve zero carbon by 2050.
“Pioneering organisations are showing how communities, councils and social enterprises can meet the challenge but it needs also long-term government action to incentivise a large-scale national roll-out to build and retrofit greener.
“In the run up to COP [Climate Change Conference of the Parties], the government can show true leadership. It’s good for the climate and good for decent jobs and skills, boosting the economy.”
Dave Sheridan, executive chair at Ike Homes: “While welcome, the government’s new Heating and Building Strategy must be more ambitious in its goal to decarbonise the UK’s housing stock.
“To avoid huge retrofitting costs, policymakers must prioritise the delivery of zero-carbon new homes now by bringing forward the requirement to reach the Future Homes Standard ahead of 2025. Homes England, the government’s forward-thinking housing agency, could also be reserving public land exclusively for housing that meets this standard to spur investment into the technologies that could create a green industrial revolution in housebuilding.”
Andrew Shepherd, managing director at TopHat: “If the government is serious in its ambition to cut embodied carbon in new housing – as it seems it is in the new Heating and Buildings Strategy – we need to address the elephant in the room: timber.
“Around 50% of the whole-life emissions of a home come from the carbon emitted during construction. That means most of the environmental damage is done in the first few months of a building’s life. Meanwhile, making steel, concrete and bricks creates tonnes of carbon, with concrete alone causing 8% of global emissions.
“By predominantly using timber to form a home’s structure, as we do at TopHat, levels of embodied carbon can be drastically reduced, but planning policy, especially in London, must be more open minded when it comes to the low-carbon building material.”
Ian Fletcher, director of real estate policy at the British Property Federation: “This is a positive move from government and we are fully behind measures that support the decarbonisation of homes.
“Given the urgency of the climate crisis and the scale of the UK’s net zero commitments, it is vital the schemes are administered efficiently and with confidence that they are here to stay. Furthermore, it is assumed the grants are targeted at homeowners, but more certainty is needed on how landlords in the private rented sector will be incentivised and supported to install carbon reduction measures to meet tightening standards.
“We must remember that this is just one step in a long journey towards greener housing stock. Today’s commitment must be followed up by a sustained programme of incentives and policy reforms, and we urge government to look again at a VAT-exemption for energy-efficient renovations which would incentivise the entire housing market – not just owner-occupiers.”
Phil Hurley, chair of the Heat Pump Association said: “The heat pump industry warmly welcomes these bold steps forward. The industry in the best shape it has ever been, with sales this year already double those seen ever before.
“This announcement is timed perfectly to take advantage of the Heat Pump Association’s recently launched training course, with the industry now ready to retrain the UK’s army of installers with the capacity to train up to 40,000 per year, to ensure consumers can find a suitably trained and skilled heat pump installer when they need one.
“Today’s announcement will give industry and installers a huge confidence boost that now is the time to scale up and retrain in preparation for the mass roll-out of heat pumps, as well as making heat pumps more affordable, so all consumers can soon access and enjoy the benefits of reliable low carbon heating that stands the test of time.”
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