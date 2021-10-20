Heat and Buildings Strategy: sector responds to government’s decarbonisation plan

Alongside the strategy, the government announced a £3.9bn funding package to help pay for the decarbonisation of heat from buildings up until 2025, including £800m for the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.

Inside Housing has brought together the responses from some of the sector’s leading figures and bodies.

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation: “The Heat and Buildings Strategy marks an important first step towards decarbonising homes, which in England emit more carbon than all of the country’s cars combined. From what’s been released so far, we particularly welcome the commitment of the first part of the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, as well as the clear signal that heat pumps are likely to be the primary source of home heat and the commitment to bring down electricity prices. We look forward to reviewing the strategy in its entirety.

“Housing associations are committed to working with the government over the coming months and years to help it deliver on its ambitious net zero plans. However, our new report today on decarbonising England’s social homes shows there is a lot of work to do to achieve this.

“We urge the government to use the upcoming Spending Review to make good on its commitment of a £3.8bn Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, which would allow housing associations to invest and plan long term. It’s also critical that we can work with government to give clarity on energy-efficiency standards and guidance on decarbonising our oldest and most inefficient homes.”

James Prestwick, director of policy and external affairs at the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH): “Decarbonisation of the housing stock is one of the biggest hurdles that must be overcome for the United Kingdom to achieve its net zero ambitions. It also provides a great opportunity to provide warm, comfortable homes for everyone that are affordable to heat.

“Today’s announcement includes much to be positive about. We particularly welcome the announcements that mean people can access new funding to install low-carbon heating in their home and it is good to see an initial £800m allocated to the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund. CIH has long called for the detail of the scheme to be brought forward and this first tranche is a solid step in the right direction.

“So while welcoming the announcements today, we also urge greater ambition from the government. Achieving overall net zero targets will require more significant long-term investment in energy efficient homes as a key part of the UK’s approach to tackling the climate emergency and delivering a zero carbon future for all.”

Tracy Harrison, chief executive of the Northern Housing Consortium: “While we welcome today’s announcement, the government have missed the opportunity to make a far bigger impact on their net zero and levelling-up agendas. Accelerating and targeting investment in the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund would have injected certainty into regional supply chains, laying the ground for tens of thousands of good green jobs across the North. The chancellor must use next week’s Spending Review to confirm that today’s announcements are just the start of a more ambitious long-term investment plan.”