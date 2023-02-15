Heat loss assessment better than ‘dreadful’ EPC metrics for low carbon transition, says former government advisor 

Guy Newey shared his advice following the findings of the Electrification of Heat (EoH) demonstration project, which was funded by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

The study aimed to understand the technical and practical feasibility and constraints of a mass roll-out of heat pumps into British homes.

Mr Newey is now the chief executive of the Energy Systems Catapult, but he spent nearly six years as a policy advisor at BEIS. Prior to that, he spent more than a year at the Department of Energy and Climate Change.

He told Inside Housing: “Social housing providers, and landlords more generally, have it within their power to help households transition to low-carbon heating solutions.

“To better understand the property and ease the concerns of tenants, we’d always advise that a proper assessment of the home’s heat loss is carried out.

“This is so much better than the dreadful EPC system, [which is] still a key barrier for good low-carbon heating solutions in the domestic and non-domestic space.”