​​Heat network regulation – is the social housing sector ready?

Landlords with existing communal heating systems will need to get up to speed on the proposed new regime, write Chris Paul and Hannah Giebus from the energy and sustainability team at law firm Trowers & Hamlins #UKhousing

In November, regulator Ofgem and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) published a joint consultation on consumer protections for heat networks. This provides further detail on the proposed regime and is likely to be the final chance for stakeholders to provide feedback on the detailed proposals.

Social landlords must act now to ensure they are prepared for the new regulatory responsibilities.

Significant changes to the heat market are on the horizon, with regulation due to be introduced in 2025. Both district and communal heat networks will be caught within the scope of the regulations – ranging from single buildings with a centralised heating plant, to city-wide heat networks serving thousands of customers.

Ofgem also published a separate consultation on the authorisation regime and regulatory oversight, including the draft authorisation conditions that will apply to regulated entities. This will be of particular interest to landlords with existing communal heating systems, who will need to get up to speed on the new regulatory regime. Under the proposals, both “operation” and “supply” will become regulated activities. The “operator” is the entity that controls the transfer of thermal energy on that network – either through ownership of the asset or with decision-making power to invest and direct repairs and maintenance.

The “supplier” is the entity with a contract with customers for the supply of heating, cooling or hot water, including where a landlord recovers heat costs through service charges or as part of rent.

In most cases, the operator and supplier will be the building owner or landlord. The consultation acknowledges that authorised persons may subcontract activities, but regulatory responsibility cannot be delegated unless the subcontracted party has “substantial control over network assets or supply agreements”. This may work for schemes where an energy service company is appointed under a concession arrangement, but is unlikely to apply to outsourced services like metering, billing or operation/maintenance. “Given the diversity in size, customer base and network characteristics, Ofgem is proposing to distinguish between large, small and not-for-profit heat networks”

The consultation highlights several areas of overlap with existing sector regulation, including the role of the Regulator of Social Housing. For customer complaints, the Energy Ombudsman and Housing Ombudsman will need to work together closely to ensure disputes are resolved.

Local authorities and registered providers will also be excluded from Ofgem’s financial monitoring and step-in requirements, where they are subject to existing sectoral regulation.