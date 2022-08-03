Help to Buy gives Homes England £500m boost

According to its annual report, Homes England has made a gain of £475m from loans with an original value of just over £5bn since the Help to Buy was launched in 2013.

The scheme helps buyers on to the property ladder by providing government-backed loans of 20% of the equity of a property, or 40% in London. The original programme was withdrawn last year and a new version was introduced to run until next March.

Under the terms of the initiative, the government takes the profit if the value of a property rises.

“The realised gain on disposal of £475m is due to the increase in the value of homes between the time the loan was issued and repaid,” the annual report said.

More than 361,000 households bought homes under Help to Buy between April 2013 and March 2022. At the end of that period, a total of 101,525 households (28%) had repaid their loan.

The loans are interest-free for the first five years, before interest is paid in year six at a rate of inflation at the time, plus 2%.

The loan normally last the length of the mortgage, but could be paid off in full or in part at any time.