Help to Buy gives Homes England £500m boost

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The government’s housing agency has made more than £500m from repaid loans and interest payments made under the controversial Help to Buy scheme.
According to its annual report, Homes England has made a gain of £475m from loans with an original value of just over £5bn since the Help to Buy was launched in 2013.
The scheme helps buyers on to the property ladder by providing government-backed loans of 20% of the equity of a property, or 40% in London. The original programme was withdrawn last year and a new version was introduced to run until next March.
Under the terms of the initiative, the government takes the profit if the value of a property rises.
“The realised gain on disposal of £475m is due to the increase in the value of homes between the time the loan was issued and repaid,” the annual report said.
More than 361,000 households bought homes under Help to Buy between April 2013 and March 2022. At the end of that period, a total of 101,525 households (28%) had repaid their loan.
The loans are interest-free for the first five years, before interest is paid in year six at a rate of inflation at the time, plus 2%.
The loan normally last the length of the mortgage, but could be paid off in full or in part at any time.
In addition to the loan redemptions, Homes England has made £34.3m from interest on the loans, including the £1 monthly management fee it charges under the scheme.
The scheme will have cost £29bn when it comes to an end in 2023 and has been criticised by some as a developer subsidy that does little to tackle the lack of genuinely affordable housing.
A report by the Built Environment Committee published in January found that it failed to “provide good value for money” for the taxpayer.
The report’s authors said the cash spent on the scheme could instead have helped to replenish England’s falling stock of social housing, and found it “inflates prices by more than its subsidy value in areas where it is needed the most”.
However, Peter Denton, chief executive of Homes England, argued that out of all the agency’s programmes, the Help to Buy has probably had the most immediate impact on people.
He added: “The last year has seen the closure of the original Help to Buy loan scheme and the launch of the 2021-2023 scheme, a transition that involved contracting and carrying out due diligence on 4,000 home builders, as well as updating application processes, operational procedures and customer information from the old scheme to the new.
“Once again, the agency has delivered in excess of its targets, with a spend of £2.4bn and 32,000 homes supported. As we prepare for the closure of the scheme in 2023, our focus is on ensuring our partners and our customers understand relevant deadlines and what this means for them.”
In June, the government vowed to review the processes around the redemptions of loans for leaseholders living in blocks with dangerous cladding after an investigation by Inside Housing revealed widespread complaints from borrowers.
The financial return on Help to Buy marks some good news for the agency’s performance after its annual report also revealed it missed its affordable homes completion target by 21.5%. It aimed to support the completion of 34,349 affordable homes in 2021-22, but only helped deliver 26,953.
In addition, it missed its targets for overall completions. It aimed to support the completion of 44,275 homes, but 37,632 properties were delivered – 15% below the target.
Meanwhile, the total number of starts Homes England supported was 38,562 in 2021-22, down more than 10,000 from the target of 48,810.
The number of homes unlocked through infrastructure and land finished 38% below the intended target of 94,863 homes at 58,993.
The Social Housing Annual Conference is the sector’s leading one-day event for senior housing leaders, which delivers the latest insight and best practice in strategic business planning. The conference will provide multiple viewpoints and case studies from a variety of organisations from across the housing spectrum, including leaders in business and local and central government.
Join your peers for a full day of intensive, high-level learning, networking and informed debate addressing the most crucial topics surrounding finance, governance and regulation to help the sector understand and manage the pressures it faces.
Find out more and book your delegate pass here.
Related stories