Help to Buy sales down 41% in final three months of scheme

Figures published by the government show that just 3,200 legal completions took place under the scheme in the first quarter of this year.

This was down 41% on the same period in 2022, and 79% lower than the first three months of 2021.

Help to Buy, which offered first-time buyers competitive loans for up to 40% of their property value, was launched to great fanfare by George Osborne when he was the chancellor of the exchequer in 2013.