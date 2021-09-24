Helping Afghans find a home away from home

Big properties required

Alan Waters is leader of Norwich City Council, one of the local authorities that has agreed to house Afghan families. The majority of councils, including Norwich, will look to the private rented sector. This is partly due to the speed at which homes need to be found, but also because of the shortage of social housing.

Mr Waters says one of the biggest challenges the council faces is finding big enough houses, as many of those fleeing the Taliban are part of large families that require four or five-bedroom homes.

Councils can currently opt out of housing refugees. Mr Waters says he would like the government to reconsider this, to boost the number of homes available.

It is hoped that more local authorities will be encouraged to sign up now that the government has provided more certainty around the long-term funding for councils that support families through both schemes, after an initial period of uncertainty.

On 13 September, the government announced a funding package according to which councils will be given £20,520 per individual whom they support through either scheme.

After making this announcement, Priti Patel, the home secretary, and Robert Jenrick, who was housing secretary at the time, but who has since been replaced by Michael Gove, sent a joint letter to all councils in the UK asking them to “step up”.

The funding deal is similar to what councils received under a former resettlement scheme for Syrian refugees, with the money now spread over three years instead of five.

A £17m Afghan Housing Costs Fund has also been announced, which will run for three years and which councils can use to top up the rent shortfall for families who are affected by the benefit cap.

Funding to bridge the gap between the value of the benefit cap and the cost of renting a large property was a key demand from local authorities, especially as many of the people arriving from Afghanistan are part of large families. The benefit cap for families is £1,916.67 per month for those living in London and £1,666.67 per month for those in the rest of the UK. In many parts of the country, this means there will be a significant difference between what Afghan families are receiving in benefits and the cost of renting four or five-bedroom homes, which this funding will need to fill.

Tom Copley, deputy mayor for housing in London, says he is “pleased” that the government has listened to demands that it provide a “multi-year package of funding to help councils”, especially “amid a backdrop of benefit cap restrictions and London’s housing market”.

“If we had the money, we could conceivably buy a whole load of houses on house builders’ new estates”

He says ministers must ensure “the funding is sufficient for the duration of the resettlement programmes”, adding that councils “still need certainty of exactly how and when they can step in to remove the hardship created by the benefit cap”.

The challenges of finding homes within the private rented sector begs the question whether social landlords could play a larger role in the housing effort.

David Bogle, chief executive of Hightown Housing Association, says it can be difficult for housing associations to offer homes quickly. “It is very like trying to house any group. Obviously the problem is all our properties are full up. Most housing associations don’t have any vacancies – the whole point is to let them to nominations from their local authority and fill them up, and there’s plenty of people wanting affordable housing or social housing.”