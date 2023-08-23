Helping parents through the summer break

That’s why we work with participating councils and local partners running the HAF schemes – anything from drama groups and dance camps to sports clubs and play groups – to provide funding to cover additional free spaces for children who don’t receive free school meals, but are in need of support.

One example of this is our support for the AFC Wimbledon Foundation’s Active Dons holiday scheme in Merton, south west London. It runs four days a week throughout the summer, with around 100 8-16 year-olds signed up.

Our funding has topped up that provided by Merton Council through HAF, meaning the scheme can run for an additional hour each day. It also enables them to hire a member of staff to support children with special educational needs, as well as offer spaces to children not eligible for free school meals. The children get a hot lunch every day and healthy snacks, and it’s all completely free – a lifesaver for parents who wouldn’t be able to afford expensive holiday clubs.