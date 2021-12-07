Helping to stop domestic abuse is not easy, but it can be done, says Sarah Andrews from @sovereignham #UKhousing

But, for us, this moment is also about flagging the very real advances we’ve been making both digitally and in the ‘real world’ to better protect our residents from domestic abuse, including financial and coercive control.

The awareness campaign is online – it asks people to light a candle and share a photo – and it is a significant statement.

“We’ve seen 115 cases of domestic abuse being reported already this financial year, against 166 for the whole of 2020/21”

We’ll also be highlighting the services we offer to residents, including our partnership with support charity Womankind .

As an organisation, we wanted to flag this campaign to our employees, as tackling domestic abuse and ensuring that our customers feel safe in their homes is something we’ve really focused on over the past year.

We are heading towards to end of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

We’ve seen 115 cases of domestic abuse being reported already this financial year, against 166 for the whole of 2020/21. I said in a previous blog that it might seem odd to celebrate more cases being reported, but we know from national statistics that this is still just the tip of the iceberg.

Domestic abuse comes in many different shapes and forms, and we know that it takes vigilance, perseverance, time and effort from people across our teams to bring the perpetrators to justice, as well as giving victims a chance to retake control of their lives.

“Other residents reported that he was carrying out other threatening and intimidating behaviour, such as walking out at night with a head torch, shining lights into women’s windows”

Earlier this month, one of our anti-social behaviour officers provided supporting evidence on a case that involved coercive control – something that only became a publicly acknowledged offence in 2015.

The case was originally brought to our attention at a multi-agency risk assessment conference (MARAC) with the Newbury Domestic Abuse Policing Team and A2Dominion – the referral service for domestic abuse in West Berkshire, several years ago.

One of our residents was manipulating and controlling the everyday life of another of our residents. Behaviour included preventing her from seeing friends and family, taking control of her finances and making death threats towards her, making her frightened for the safety of her family. Towards the end of the relationship, he actually made her doubt her own sanity.

Other residents reported that he was carrying out other threatening and intimidating behaviour, such as walking out at night with a head torch, shining lights into women’s windows and loitering in communal spaces.

It was a complicated case which needed delicate handling, with details that were sensitive and emotive. Initially, we made our female resident safe, changing locks on the doors of her home and providing a high level of reassurance that action would be taken.