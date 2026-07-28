Hertfordshire-based landlord agrees £75m loan with Barclays

Hightown Housing Association has secured a new £75m revolving credit facility with Barclays.
The 9,300-home landlord said the funding will support investment in existing homes as well as new affordable homes.
Hightown, which has an annual turnover of £121m, is aiming to grow to 10,000 homes by March 2027 through its development programme.
The new loan will provide “additional flexibility to support the delivery of the housing association’s strategic objectives”, Hightown said.
Mark Farrar, chief financial officer at the Hertfordshire-based landlord, said: “We are delighted to announce this new financing agreement, which progresses our long-term funding strategy and ensures we are well positioned to continue to invest in our existing homes and deliver high-quality services for our customers whilst further investing in new affordable homes.
“The agreement reflects the strength of our financial position and the confidence Barclays has in our corporate strategy and ongoing performance.
“Together, we are reinforcing Hightown’s strong financial foundations that enable the association to make a positive difference to the communities we serve.”
Mark Wecki, relationship director for real estate and social housing at Barclays, said: “Barclays is delighted to deepen its support for Hightown through this enhanced funding arrangement, which strengthens liquidity and provides additional capacity to deliver much-needed new affordable homes and continue investment in existing homes.
“Hightown has a strong track record of growth and community impact, and we look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership.”
Last year, the housing association secured £100m of loan facilities under the Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme.
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