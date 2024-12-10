Hertfordshire-based landlord names new chief executive

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A 6,000-home landlord has recruited a new chief executive from Watford Community Housing (WCH).
Hertfordshire-based Thrive Homes has appointed Paul Richmond, to start next April.
He will replace Elspeth Mackenzie, who announced this summer she planned to retire after 15 years at the helm.
Mr Richmond is currently deputy chief executive at WCH, a role he has held since 2020. Prior to this, he was WCH’s group director of finance and resources.
Thrive Homes said Mr Richmond had “a proven track record of driving organisational growth and transformation”. WCH received C1, G1 and V1 consumer, governance and viability ratings from the Regulator of Social Housing in July.
Mr Richmond is a qualified accountant with an MBA from Cranfield University. He worked in financial services for 15 years, including as finance director for insurer AXA UK.
He is currently a board trustee of charity Crohn’s and Colitis UK and previously served as a non-executive director at Peter Bedford Housing Association, which works with socially excluded adults in north-east London.
Mr Richmond said: “Thrive’s purpose and mission resonates deeply with me – and I am excited to take up the challenge of ensuring that individuals and families have good-quality homes in which they can thrive.
“What draws me most to this role is Thrive’s clear mission and the exceptional team I’ll be working with. I’m already looking forward to making a positive impact for the communities that we serve.”
Thrive Homes owns properties across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.
Ms Mackenzie added: “Thrive will be in excellent hands following my retirement. The combination of his experience, expertise and genuine enthusiasm for affordable, social housing makes Paul a perfect fit for this role.
“As my time at Thrive comes to an end, I am excited about the continued growth and impact Paul will bring to our mission of providing affordable, quality homes where people can thrive.”
Thrive currently has a G1/V2 rating with the regulator and has yet to be assessed under the new consumer standards.
Around two years ago, the group added to its portfolio by acquiring about 500 homes from G15 landlord L&Q.
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