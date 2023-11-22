Hertfordshire-based landlord will stop operating if residents agree to stock transfer

The Hemel Hempstead-based housing association has written to its tenants to let them know of the proposed deal with Watford Community Housing.

If it goes ahead, West Herts Homes’ portfolio of 28 properties will be transferred to Watford Community Housing.

Watford Community Housing manages roughly 6,800 homes across south-west Hertfordshire.

On top of the homes it owns, West Herts Homes manages seven properties for three local authorities and one private landlord. Under the deal, Watford Community Housing would aim to take on the management of these homes.