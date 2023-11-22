Hertfordshire-based landlord will stop operating if residents agree to stock transfer

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West Herts Homes is consulting residents on transferring its housing stock to another landlord in a move that will see it cease operation.
The Hemel Hempstead-based housing association has written to its tenants to let them know of the proposed deal with Watford Community Housing.
If it goes ahead, West Herts Homes’ portfolio of 28 properties will be transferred to Watford Community Housing.
Watford Community Housing manages roughly 6,800 homes across south-west Hertfordshire.
On top of the homes it owns, West Herts Homes manages seven properties for three local authorities and one private landlord. Under the deal, Watford Community Housing would aim to take on the management of these homes.
Paul Eastwood, chief executive of West Herts Homes, said: “Having reviewed our position going forward, and mindful of the changes and future challenges within the housing sector, our board has decided that the best outcome for our residents and our staff team lies in transferring our homes to a larger landlord.
“After a detailed selection process, we have identified Watford Community Housing as our preferred partner, and I am confident that the transfer will be beneficial to both organisations and all those that we provide services to.”
A spokesperson for West Herts Homes confirmed that the landlord would cease operation if the deal is approved by tenants, and that their homes would be owned and managed by Watford Community Housing.
Tina Barnard, chief executive for Watford Community Housing, said: “We would welcome the opportunity to help ensure that West Herts Homes residents continue to have good-quality homes and access to excellent services.
“We have a strong track record of delivering for our customers and communities, and together we would be able to invest more in residents’ homes and provide the services and support they need.”
The consultation will run until 10 January.
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