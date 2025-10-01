Hertfordshire council sells tower block to housing association for redevelopment

St Albans City and District Council decided to transfer 13-storey Telford Court to Hightown Housing Association after considering “all options” for its future.

The 60-flat block on Alma Road was home to council tenants and a handful of leaseholders, but is now nearly empty after most residents were rehoused.

As part of the deal, Hightown Housing Association has agreed to maximise the amount of new social housing on the site and the council will retain nomination rights over the new homes.