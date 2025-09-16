Hertfordshire housing associations enter talks over 12,000-home merger

The new landlord will be a community gateway landlord, a model already used by Watford Community Housing, which will give residents influence through membership, as well as participation in decision-making panels and local policy.

According to the organisations, the merger will strengthen the delivery of affordable housing across Hertfordshire and will “build on each organisation’s existing strengths” while retaining local knowledge and understanding.

Boards of both associations have approved an outline business case for the proposal, which aims to improve services for residents and address the growing demand for high-quality social and affordable housing.

Tina Barnard, chief executive of Watford Community Housing, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to amplify our impact and continue meeting the needs of the people who matter most – our customers.

“We are already closely aligned in our values and our commitment to delivering for local communities, as well as our geography, so we believe this is a logical step that would allow us to do more for our customers than we can achieve on our own.”