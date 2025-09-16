Hertfordshire housing associations enter talks over 12,000-home merger

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Two Hertfordshire-based housing associations are in talks about a merger that would create a new 12,000-home landlord in the region.
Thrive Homes, which owns and manages nearly 6,000 homes, is discussing a tie-up with 7,500-home landlord Watford Community Housing.
According to the organisations, the merger will strengthen the delivery of affordable housing across Hertfordshire and will “build on each organisation’s existing strengths” while retaining local knowledge and understanding.
The new landlord will be a community gateway landlord, a model already used by Watford Community Housing, which will give residents influence through membership, as well as participation in decision-making panels and local policy.
Boards of both associations have approved an outline business case for the proposal, which aims to improve services for residents and address the growing demand for high-quality social and affordable housing.
Tina Barnard, chief executive of Watford Community Housing, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to amplify our impact and continue meeting the needs of the people who matter most – our customers.
“We are already closely aligned in our values and our commitment to delivering for local communities, as well as our geography, so we believe this is a logical step that would allow us to do more for our customers than we can achieve on our own.”
Paul Richmond, chief executive of Thrive Homes, said: “By coming together with a shared purpose, we’ll be better equipped to face the challenges of the housing sector whilst continuing to help individuals and families secure a good-quality, safe home that they can afford.”
The merger talks are in early stages, with consultations planned to involve residents, colleagues and stakeholders. If approved, the formal partnership could be in place by June 2026.
Thrive Homes owns and manages nearly 6,000 homes throughout Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire.
Watford Community Housing owns and manages around 7,500 homes and associated assets across south-west Hertfordshire and north London, with a focus on providing much-needed homes for lower-income households.
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