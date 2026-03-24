Hertfordshire landlord lands £100m of new funding as merger decision nears

The £50m of new borrowing will fund the recent acquisition of more than 500 homes from Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) by the Hertfordshire-based association, as well as the development of new housing.

The remaining £50m of funding is an extension of an existing five-year revolving credit facility provided by Santander in 2022 and initially worth £50m.

That facility was used to finance the building of more than 1,000 homes by Watford Community Housing as part of its 2020-25 business plan. The new extension will help it add 750 more homes by 2030.