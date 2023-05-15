In a release, the Public Interest Law Centre (PILC) said it issued the claim in support of the resident in an attempt to “hold Southwark Council [the defendant] and Notting Hill Genesis [(NHG)] [the interested party] to account”.

This latest phase is one in a long history of redevelopment on the estate and would see the demolition of five buildings, including Aysen Dennis’ home, which she has recently opened for an anti-gentrification exhibition.

Southwark Council signed a £1.5bn deal with NHG in 2014 to oversee the vast regeneration project over an 18-year timespan.

The Aylesbury Estate was the site of a long battle between local leaseholders and the council, which was eventually granted compulsory purchase powers to buy properties by then-housing secretary James Brokenshire in 2018.

NHG submitted a planning application in August last year for 614 new homes forming the next phase of the Aylesbury Estate regeneration in south London.

If approved, the new plans for Phase 2B would deliver 50% affordable homes, in line with original targets set by the partnership in relation to the wider scheme.

But Ms Dennis plans to argue that this phase was already highly contentious due to the proposed reduction of social-rented homes in favour of shared ownership and at least 50% private housing.