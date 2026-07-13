High Court judge dismisses claim against London council over allocation policy

A High Court judge has found in favour of Southwark Council in a claim which argued that the local authority had breached its allocation policy #UKhousing

She also said households who had been waiting less time for a social home were being made offers ahead of her own household.

Carmen Castro Guallichico launched a judicial review of this policy last year, arguing that the direct-offer waiting list “does not appear to follow any logical or discernible order”.

The London council primarily operates a choice-based letting system – whereby applicants bid for advertised properties – but it also reserves the right to make direct offers for people “in urgent housing need”.

Ms Castro Guallichico currently lives in a two-bed private sector flat with her husband and four sons, two of whom have been diagnosed as having autism spectrum disorder.

Their current accommodation has been found unsuitable by an occupational therapist, who in 2024 recommended a five-bed property for the family.

The household has been on the housing register since 2018. In July 2025, Ms Castro Guallichico was told that the family had moved further down in position on the direct offer waiting list for both a four and five-bed home.

The judge recognised that Ms Castro Guallichico’s “continuing inability to find a suitable home is having a tangible and significant impact on both her and her family”.

But Mr Richards dismissed her claim on all three grounds. In claiming that Southwark Council had breached its direct-offer procedure in her case, Ms Castro Guallichico argued that her family had “fallen down the queue”.

The judge found that the local authority’s allocation was functioning as stated in policy and there had been no breach of procedure.

“Priority for a direct offer is set based on the date a household has been agreed for a direct offer but, depending on the urgency of a case, a relevant senior officer may make a decision to enhance the priority for a direct offer,” the judgment stated.