High Court quashes council’s decision not to house person with NRPF under Everyone In

Lambeth Council has been ordered to rethink its decision not to provide accommodation to a woman at risk of rough sleeping, as the court found the local authority had failed to develop a policy that outlined how it would respond to the national Everyone In initiative.

Everyone In was an initiative led by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw councils ordered to find hotel accommodation for all rough sleepers, regardless of whether they are usually eligible for support.

In this case, Lambeth Council was challenged by Desiree Cort, a 68-year-old woman from Guyana, who at the time had no immigration status in the UK and NRPF, meaning she would not normally be eligible for help with her housing.

Ms Cort approached the council for accommodation in June 2021 when she learned that the hostel she had been living in would not continue.

At the time, Ms Cort’s solicitor’s wrote to Lambeth referencing a recent court case involving a former asylum seeker, which found councils can lawfully house people with NRPF for the duration of the pandemic.