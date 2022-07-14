High Court quashes council’s decision not to house person with NRPF under Everyone In

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A London council acted unlawfully when it refused to accommodate a person with no recourse to public funds (NRPF) during the pandemic, a High Court has ruled.
Lambeth Council has been ordered to rethink its decision not to provide accommodation to a woman at risk of rough sleeping, as the court found the local authority had failed to develop a policy that outlined how it would respond to the national Everyone In initiative.
Everyone In was an initiative led by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw councils ordered to find hotel accommodation for all rough sleepers, regardless of whether they are usually eligible for support.
In this case, Lambeth Council was challenged by Desiree Cort, a 68-year-old woman from Guyana, who at the time had no immigration status in the UK and NRPF, meaning she would not normally be eligible for help with her housing.
Ms Cort approached the council for accommodation in June 2021 when she learned that the hostel she had been living in would not continue.
At the time, Ms Cort’s solicitor’s wrote to Lambeth referencing a recent court case involving a former asylum seeker, which found councils can lawfully house people with NRPF for the duration of the pandemic.
However, Lambeth refused to provide accommodation, citing the fact that the country was now moving out of lockdown, adding that the council did not have enough resources to fund all those in need.
Ms Cort then brought a judicial review against the council, with her lawyers arguing that Lambeth Council failed to adopt a policy outlining how it was responding to the Everyone In initiative.
They also argued that Lambeth’s decision-making process in Ms Cort’s case was “arbitrary” and that it took irrelevant matters into account when making its decision.
The judicial review was successful, with the judge finding that no such policy was in place at the council.
The judge said the creation of local policy guidance was not a “big ask”, adding that it was “incumbent on [Lambeth Council] to consider its own position in the light of the national exhortation to house all the street homeless, including those of NRPF”.
It wouldn’t have been necessary for Lambeth Council to create “an extensive statement of policy”, but instead could have provided “a short indication, either in a published minute of an appropriate council meeting or committee, or a leaflet made available through housing and charitable organisations”, the judgement said.
As a result of the findings, Lambeth has been ordered to rethink its decision not to accommodate Ms Cort, who has been housed in temporary accommodation by the council while the case was ongoing.
A representative from Lambeth Council said there are over 38,000 people on the council’s housing waiting list and it provides temporary accommodation for over 3,150 homeless families every night.
They said the council supported over 170 rough sleepers during the pandemic, and the majority have already been resettled into longer-term housing. The council also called on the government to lift NRPF restrictions and is one of the few councils in England that have a night shelter specifically for people subject to the NRPF condition.
“We have, of course, fully accepted the court’s judgment in this case and will ensure we follow the correct process in future cases,” they added.
The judgement follows a previous court case heard late last year in which lawyers accused the government of misleading the public over its Everyone In scheme by claiming all rough sleepers were being housed while quietly winding up the programme.
In court, the lawyers representing the government admitted the scheme began excluding people with NRPF from May 2020, however they argued this change was properly communicated.
The court rejected the assertion that ministers had behaved unlawfully, however the judge said there was “elusiveness” and “ambiguity” in the government’s communication around Everyone In.
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