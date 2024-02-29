High Court rules council can exclude tenants with disabilities that may contribute to ASB from social housing

The claimant who suffered from autism, ADHD and alcohol dependency brought a judicial review claim against Eastbourne Borough Council after being evicted from her home due to ASB.

Three of her grounds alleged different forms of disability-related discrimination under the Equality Act 2010. Another three challenged the clarity and flexibility of the disqualifying rule on public law grounds.

The claimant also has a history of experiencing domestic abuse, and had reapplied for social housing but was denied on the basis of past conduct by both herself and her partner, who has since passed away.

The council’s rules dictate that exclusion from social housing is acceptable in cases where “anti-social behaviour is serious enough to make them unsuitable to be a tenant”.