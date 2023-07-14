High Court rules decision to reject key Grenfell Inquiry recommendation was ‘political’ but ‘not unlawful’

The ruling was handed down by a High Court judge today after a case was brought by lawyers representing the Cladding Leaseholder Disability Action Group (Claddag) in December last year.

Judge Mary Stacey has dismissed the claim.

She said the decision to reject the implementation of personal emergency evacuation plans (PEEPs) for disabled people “must have been desperately disappointing for the claimants”, but it was “not in breach of the requirements of public law and procedural fairness”.

She added that it was “a political decision that the minister was entitled to make”.

One of the key recommendations from phase one of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry was to mandate PEEPs for people with mobility issues who live in high-rise buildings.

The government committed to implementing all of the recommendations in full in 2019.

However, it officially announced in a consultation document in May 2022 that it does not believe it is “proportionate” to implement the PEEPs recommendation and will continue to place its faith in ‘stay put’ advice in most buildings.

It concluded that the “evidence base for PEEPs is not sufficient to mandate their implementation in high-rise residential buildings at this stage”.

The Grenfell fire killed 72 people, 15 of whom were disabled, meaning it killed 41% of the disabled residents of the tower. None of those disabled people had been provided with PEEPs.