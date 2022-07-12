High Court upholds London council’s planning approval for 100% social housing development

In a decision handed down on Monday, Judge Justice Fordham ruled that there are no grounds to overturn Lewisham Council’s decision to give planning permission for new homes on an estate in Sydenham Hill despite residents’ objections.

It follows a near two-year legal battle from residents on the estate.

A council planning committee originally approved the plans from City of London Corporation, the plot’s owner, in August 2020, but residents applied for a judicial review of the approval, saying the decision was unlawful and would harm the local area.

In this instance, the High Court overturned the planning approval.

The judge ruled that not enough weight was given to harm to heritage assets, the conservation officer’s advice was not taken into account, and background papers were not made available.