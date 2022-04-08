High demand for shared ownership leads to outlook rating upgrade for landlord

In the latest credit rating update for Thrive Homes, rating agency S&P Global Ratings said the strong performance of the 5,000-home landlord’s core social housing portfolio and high demand for its shared ownership sales will continue to support its profitability.

At the same time, S&P affirmed the ‘A’ rating on the Thrive’s £200m senior secured bond issued by the landlord’s funding vehicle, Thrive Homes Finance.

It was projected that Thrive will maintain strong liquidity, benefiting from future drawdowns on the bond tap issued in November 2021.