High demand for shared ownership leads to outlook rating upgrade for landlord

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A Hertfordshire-based housing association has seen its outlook revised from ‘stable’ to ‘positive’ due to “high demand” for shared ownership sales.
In the latest credit rating update for Thrive Homes, rating agency S&P Global Ratings said the strong performance of the 5,000-home landlord’s core social housing portfolio and high demand for its shared ownership sales will continue to support its profitability.
At the same time, S&P affirmed the ‘A’ rating on the Thrive’s £200m senior secured bond issued by the landlord’s funding vehicle, Thrive Homes Finance.
It was projected that Thrive will maintain strong liquidity, benefiting from future drawdowns on the bond tap issued in November 2021.
S&P found that increasing investment in existing assets and inflationary pressures will weigh on the landlord’s debt service metrics over the next two years, but said it believes that Thrive “will likely be more resilient than many of its peers”.
S&P said Thrive “sees strong demand for its properties, given their close proximity to London”.
“The group is focused on expanding within this region, which has some of the highest house prices in England. Thrive benefits from solid demand for its properties, supported by the social, affordable and intermediate rent which is less than 60% of market rent. This is also evidenced by Thrive’s low void levels at 0.6%, which are below the average for the sector,” the rating agency added.
Mark Farrar, executive director of resources at Thrive, said: “It’s welcome news from S&P that affirms our position that Thrive is resilient in the sector and well placed for growth, with strong foundations, given demand for much-needed affordable homes in areas that are some of the most expensive to live in the UK.”
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