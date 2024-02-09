Following the launch of its new repairs contracts last year, staff at the centre are receiving around 2,000 additional calls per month.

The details emerged in an update on the council’s new responsive repairs contractors presented to the homes sub-committee, which have been in place since August 2023.

Croydon Council announced in 2022 that its contract with its former repairs contractor, Axis, would be ending two years early. It was the firm in place during the case at the Regina Road Estate that launched ITV News’ investigation into poor social housing conditions.

The London authority replaced Axis with three contractors for its repair service: K&T Heating, Mears and Wates. The contracts were split across areas in a bid to “mitigate the risk” of appointing a single provider.

The council decided to deliver the contact centre for repairs in-house.