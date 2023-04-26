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Nearly half of Welsh housing professionals think they do not have enough resources to do their jobs and that services are suffering as a result.
A snapshot of opinions from those working in the Welsh housing sector is being shared to coincide with the start the country’s annual housing conference, Tai 2023, at the Vale Resort in Hensol over the next two days.
Published on the first day of the event, the report by the Chartered Institute of Housing’s (CIH) Housing Futures Cymru panel highlighted the dramatic impact of the cost of living crisis on frontline housing professionals.
The findings showed there are substantial pressures on frontline housing staff, with 43% citing high workloads as the key pressure on service provision.
The financial implications of the cost of living crisis on tenants and service delivery was a specific issue for 30% of housing professionals, increasing demand for services and placing further pressure on frontline housing professionals’ workloads.
The spike in demand for services is also affecting housing professionals’ ability to obtain timely responses from other organisations when a tenant or resident needs specialist support, adding to concerns about service delivery.
Matt Dicks, national director at CIH Cymru, said: “This survey has highlighted the significant pressures housing professionals are currently facing from rising workloads and insufficient resource, clearly depicting the urgent need for additional funding to ensure the sector can effectively assist those in most need.
“As a sector, we need to look at how we invest in and develop our workforce to ensure we continue to provide good-quality help and support to tenants, residents and communities.”
Despite the extreme pressure facing frontline staff, the survey found that 85% are motivated to work in the sector to help people, make a difference and have a positive impact on the community.
Gareth Leech, chair of the CIH Housing Futures Cymru panel, said: “It is encouraging to see that housing professionals remain committed to the social purpose of the sector and are motivated to work in housing as they want to help people, make a difference and have a positive impact on the community. There was also significant value attached to the sense of purpose that working in housing gave them.
“We all know there are significant issues and challenges to the housing sector. Yet, without people working in our organisations, we cannot address these challenges. We need to highlight and promote housing as a rewarding career with adequate support and a good work life balance.”
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