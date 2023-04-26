A snapshot of opinions from those working in the Welsh housing sector is being shared to coincide with the start the country’s annual housing conference, Tai 2023, at the Vale Resort in Hensol over the next two days.

Published on the first day of the event, the report by the Chartered Institute of Housing’s (CIH) Housing Futures Cymru panel highlighted the dramatic impact of the cost of living crisis on frontline housing professionals.

The findings showed there are substantial pressures on frontline housing staff, with 43% citing high workloads as the key pressure on service provision.