Research by TerraQuest, whose Planning Portal monitors planning applications in England, found that 75% of applicants claimed an exemption from BNG on their sites since the policy came into effect last year.

The figure excludes householders, who are automatically exempt from BNG if they submit a planning application for their own home.

BNG, which came into force in February 2024 for large developments and April 2024 for small sites, requires all developments to achieve a 10% improvement in biodiversity on their sites to be granted planning permission.

If developers cannot fully meet the requirement on site, they can meet BNG off site, improving their own land elsewhere or buying biodiversity units on the market. Biodiversity credits can be bought from the government as a last resort.