Highlighting the ‘utterly shameful’ state of children in temporary accommodation

Two new reports reveal the damage temporary accommodation is doing to the nation’s young people. Jules Birch reports #UKhousing

It highlights the huge costs of temporary accommodation (£2.3bn and rising) and the consequences for local authorities, but also raises serious questions about whether the legal framework and code of guidance are fit for purpose.

The report reveals safeguarding risks, including families with children ending up in the same temporary accommodation as strangers with a history of domestic violence or recently released prisoners.

On Thursday, the all-party Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee published the results of its inquiry into the “utterly shameful” situation in a report that spells out the consequences for 164,000 children’s health, well-being, safety and education.

If anyone needs any reminding , two new reports reveal the depth and breadth of the crisis in temporary accommodation in England.

And it raises issues ranging from the increasingly theoretical six-week legal limit families with children can be placed in bed and breakfasts (B&Bs), to the use of multi-occupancy hostels that have the same shared kitchens and bathrooms but do not count as B&Bs, to inadequate procedures for out-of-area placements. To focus on just one of the knock-on effects, last week the Children’s Commissioner published research revealing a direct link between the lack of a permanent home and a child’s performance at school. The more times a child moves home while at school, the worse they do in their GCSEs.

Looking at the exam results of children who moved between Reception and Year 11, the research found that 65% of those who lived in one home achieved five GCSE passes, including English and maths.

That proportion fell in pretty much a straight line to 50% for children with three moves, 29% with eight moves and just 11% with 10 moves. “When you consider that almost 17,000 families with children have been in temporary accommodation for more than five years and 60% of those in London have been there for two years or more, the direct costs to the children themselves are obvious”

These results are shocking, if not entirely surprising, given conditions in temporary accommodation and B&Bs, what can be lengthy journeys to and from school, and the psychological impact of so much insecurity.

When you consider that almost 17,000 families with children have been in temporary accommodation for more than five years and 60% of those in London have been there for two years or more, the direct costs to the children themselves are obvious. But there are wider costs to society, too, of tens of thousands of children not achieving their full potential.

The big question, of course, is what can be done to fix the crisis. It’s one with extra urgency ahead of the Spending Review in June.