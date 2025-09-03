Hightown appoints new finance boss from Origin Housing

Mark Farrar will take up the role on 10 November, following the departure of David Skinner, who retired in August after nearly five decades in the not-for-profit sector.

A qualified accountant, Mr Farrar brings wide-ranging finance, strategic and operational experience gained over 25 years across both the public and private sectors.

He joins Hightown from 7,800-home association Origin Housing, where he is executive director of finance, technology, data and change.