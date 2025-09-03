Hightown appoints new finance boss from Origin Housing

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Hightown Housing Association has appointed a new chief financial officer from Origin Housing.
Mark Farrar will take up the role on 10 November, following the departure of David Skinner, who retired in August after nearly five decades in the not-for-profit sector.
A qualified accountant, Mr Farrar brings wide-ranging finance, strategic and operational experience gained over 25 years across both the public and private sectors.
He joins Hightown from 7,800-home association Origin Housing, where he is executive director of finance, technology, data and change.
During his time at Origin, Mr Farrar is credited with guiding the association through a period of financial challenges while building resilience and progressing its merger with Places for People.
Prior to that, he was the executive director of resources at Thrive Homes, with responsibility for finance, treasury, income collection and procurement.
Mr Farrar said: “I am delighted to be joining the team at Hightown. The role represents a huge opportunity for me to improve the lives of individuals and families in an area I grew up in and build on the great work of my predecessor.
“Working with Hightown’s executive leadership team and board, I look forward to helping shape and deliver Hightown’s corporate strategy.”
Tony Blewitt, interim executive director of finance, will continue to provide senior financial support to Hightown until Mr Farrar takes up the permanent role later this year.
Maxine Espley, chief executive of Hightown, said: “Mark brings a wealth of experience from both within and beyond the housing sector and I am delighted he will be joining us as CFO [chief financial officer].
“Alongside the executive leadership team, Mark will play a pivotal role in enabling Hightown to continue to achieve our strategic objectives, to deliver much-needed social housing and care and support services, as well as investing in our existing homes and enhancing our customer offer.”
Ms Espley took over the top job from David Bogle, who stepped down at the end of March from the role he had held for more than 30 years.
She joined from GreenSquareAccord, where she had been chief operating officer since February 2023.
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