ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

Hightown appoints new finance boss from Origin Housing

News03.09.25by Stephen Delahunty

Hightown Housing Association has appointed a new chief financial officer from Origin Housing.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Mark Farrar
Mark Farrar will join Hightown in November
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHHightown appoints new finance boss from Origin Housing #UKhousing
LinkedIn IHHightown Housing Association has appointed a new chief financial officer from Origin Housing #UKhousing

Mark Farrar will take up the role on 10 November, following the departure of David Skinner, who retired in August after nearly five decades in the not-for-profit sector.  

A qualified accountant, Mr Farrar brings wide-ranging finance, strategic and operational experience gained over 25 years across both the public and private sectors.

He joins Hightown from 7,800-home association Origin Housing, where he is executive director of finance, technology, data and change.

Read more

Chief executive of Onward Homes announces retirement after nearly a decadeChief executive of Onward Homes announces retirement after nearly a decade
Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in August 2025Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in August 2025
The LPS files: hidden documents shed new light on the UK’s first building safety crisisThe LPS files: hidden documents shed new light on the UK’s first building safety crisis

During his time at Origin, Mr Farrar is credited with guiding the association through a period of financial challenges while building resilience and progressing its merger with Places for People

Prior to that, he was the executive director of resources at Thrive Homes, with responsibility for finance, treasury, income collection and procurement.

Mr Farrar said: “I am delighted to be joining the team at Hightown. The role represents a huge opportunity for me to improve the lives of individuals and families in an area I grew up in and build on the great work of my predecessor.

“Working with Hightown’s executive leadership team and board, I look forward to helping shape and deliver Hightown’s corporate strategy.”

Tony Blewitt, interim executive director of finance, will continue to provide senior financial support to Hightown until Mr Farrar takes up the permanent role later this year.

Maxine Espley, chief executive of Hightown, said: “Mark brings a wealth of experience from both within and beyond the housing sector and I am delighted he will be joining us as CFO [chief financial officer]. 

“Alongside the executive leadership team, Mark will play a pivotal role in enabling Hightown to continue to achieve our strategic objectives, to deliver much-needed social housing and care and support services, as well as investing in our existing homes and enhancing our customer offer.”

Ms Espley took over the top job from David Bogle, who stepped down at the end of March from the role he had held for more than 30 years. 

She joined from GreenSquareAccord, where she had been chief operating officer since February 2023.

Sign up for our monthly Housing Moves newsletter

Sign up for our monthly Housing Moves newsletter

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive news of sector appointments straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

FinanceHousing Association/RPPeopleSouth East
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories