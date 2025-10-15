Hightown hires former Salvation Army Homes operations chief to develop new asset strategy

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Hightown housing association has hired Sean Hughes as its executive director of homes as it looks to overhaul its asset-management strategy.
Mr Hughes will start the 12-month interim role at the 9,300-home landlord on 20 October and will lead on assets, repairs, and health and safety teams.
The former Salvation Army Homes director of operations will oversee the creation of a new asset-management strategy and customer-focused operating model, and help to roll out its delivery through a transformation programme.
Natalie Sturrock, current executive director of housing, will lead on the landlord’s customer strategy including improving customer data and insight.
It comes as the charitable housing association, which works mainly in the home counties to the north and west of London, aims to boost its stock to 10,000 homes within the next two years through a development scheme.
Mr Hughes, who joins after working as a consultant at Slough Borough Council, said: “I am delighted to be joining Hightown, I am really looking forward to working with our customers, colleagues, executive team and board to achieve the organisation’s ambitions, and reaffirm our commitment to providing great homes and great services.”
Maxine Espley, chief executive of Hightown, said: “We’re excited to welcome Sean, who brings a wealth of strategic and operational knowledge to Hightown, and extensive experience of designing and delivering services in an evolving legislative and regulatory environment, ensuring that strong outcomes for customers are at the centre of his approach.
“His leadership will be instrumental in driving forward our ambitions to ensure our homes remain safe, sustainable and fit for the future.
“This strategic change to our executive leadership team marks an important step in our journey to become a truly customer-led organisation.”
The appointment is the latest change to the Hertfordshire-based landlord’s executive team after it gained a new chief executive at the start of the year and chief financial officer last month.
It also comes a month after Hightown secured £100m from the Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme, which it will split between investing in new affordable homes and improving existing stock.
Earlier this month, it was also announced that the housing association had bought a 13-storey tower block in St Albans from the city and district council.
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