Hightown hires former Salvation Army Homes operations chief to develop new asset strategy

Mr Hughes will start the 12-month interim role at the 9,300-home landlord on 20 October and will lead on assets, repairs, and health and safety teams.

The former Salvation Army Homes director of operations will oversee the creation of a new asset-management strategy and customer-focused operating model, and help to roll out its delivery through a transformation programme.

Natalie Sturrock, current executive director of housing, will lead on the landlord’s customer strategy including improving customer data and insight.