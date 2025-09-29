Hightown secures £100m from Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme

The Hertfordshire-based landlord’s latest funding is made up of two £50m loan facilities from the sale of bonds issued under the Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme (AHGS).

From this, £60m will be invested in 250 new affordable homes and the remaining £40m will be allocated for improvements to existing homes.

Backed by the UK government, the AHGS bond issuance programme offers fixed-rate loans of up to 30 years for property improvement and new affordable homes.