Hill Group to build 480 homes on former golf course

Late last year, the developer bought 71 acres of land with outline planning permission in the village of Little Chalfont in the south east of the county.

The sale of the former golf club site and neighbouring property was facilitated by Hill Group’s acquisition of two local landowner companies, Biddulph Buckinghamshire and Homestead REL.

Its plans for Little Chalfont Park include 380 new private sale and affordable homes, a 100-home retirement village and a 60-person care home.

Of the 380 new homes, 152 (40%) will be affordable, with 80 for affordable rent, 34 for shared ownership and 38 one bedroom first homes sold at 70% of market value.