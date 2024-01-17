Hill Group to build 480 homes on former golf course

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The house builder has announced plans to build 480 homes on a former golf course in Little Chalfont in Buckinghamshire.
Late last year, the developer bought 71 acres of land with outline planning permission in the village of Little Chalfont in the south east of the county.
The sale of the former golf club site and neighbouring property was facilitated by Hill Group’s acquisition of two local landowner companies, Biddulph Buckinghamshire and Homestead REL.
Its plans for Little Chalfont Park include 380 new private sale and affordable homes, a 100-home retirement village and a 60-person care home.
Of the 380 new homes, 152 (40%) will be affordable, with 80 for affordable rent, 34 for shared ownership and 38 one bedroom first homes sold at 70% of market value.
The new homes would be powered by air-source heat pumps and photovoltaic roof panels, Hill Group said, while their architecture would be “inspired by the local vernacular”.
All homes will meet a water-efficiency standard of no more than 100 litres per person per day.
Other amenities will include a single-form primary school, sports facilities, a community centre, surgery and convenience store. New trees will be planted and a new pedestrian and cycle way will create a five-minute walking route to Chalfont and Latimer train station.
Hill Group will submit a series of reserved matters planning applications for the scheme by autumn 2024, with the aim of starting on site in spring 2025. Building is planned to last six years, with completion expected by spring/summer 2031.
The land sale was undertaken by CBRE.
Andy Hill, chief executive of Hill Group, called the plans a “multi-generational village extension with a comprehensive range of essential community services and amenities”.
Jasper Masters, executive director at CBRE, said: “Little Chalfont Park is regarded by many in the industry as the best housing development site to transact in the UK in 2023.
“It’s an exemplar deal which will act as a bellwether of the residential land market, as well as being a testament to the foresight of our landowner clients over many years.”
In recent months, Hill Group announced a series of partnerships with housing associations and local authorities. Recently merged landlord Sovereign Network Group is working with the developer on two estate-regeneration projects in Basingstoke, while a partnership with Gravesham Borough Council will develop suitable sites for new council-owned homes.
In December, Clarion said it was working with Hill Group on a scheme that it believes will offer the first “zero-bills” affordable homes.
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